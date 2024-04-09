Wildwood owner Tasty plans to shut 18 more restaurants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Wildwood owner Tasty plans to shut 18 more restaurants

By Press Association
Wildwood restaurant chain owner Tasty has revealed closure plans as part of a major restructuring move (Wildwood/PA)
Wildwood restaurant chain owner Tasty has revealed closure plans as part of a major restructuring move (Wildwood/PA)

The restaurant firm behind the Wildwood chain has revealed plans to shut a raft of sites as part of a major restructuring.

Tasty, which also runs sites under Dim T brand, said it plans to exit around 20 loss-making restaurants after a “challenging” start to the year.

The restructuring plan would see the group shut 18 of these restaurants, with two of these sites already closed to customers.

It has not disclosed the locations of the sites earmarked for closure.

Tasty currently has 43 Wildwood restaurants in operation, six Dim-T pan-Asian restaurants, two non-trading sites and three sub-let venues.

On Tuesday, the hospitality group said its financial performance “continues to be inhibited by a tail of underperforming sites, despite efforts at improving operational performance”.

The company added: “The use of a restructuring plan is considered the most effective means to reorganise the group to return it to profitability and secure its long-term future which should change the financial viability, profitability profile and long-term prospects of the group.”

It will also enter into a new £750,000 loan agreement with Bet365 shareholder Will Roseff in order to fund the restructuring.

Tasty’s bosses said they expect the plan will improve earnings by up to £2.1 million by the 2025 financial year, particularly through the restaurant closures and other cost savings.

The group said it expects to operate around 30 restaurants by the end of the current year.

The proposals are to be circulated to Tasty’s creditors before a court hearing expected later this month.

On Tuesday, Tasty added that it expects to confirm revenues of around £46.9 million for 2023, up from £44 million in 2022.

It has also trimmed its earnings loss to £900,000 last year from a £2.7 million loss a year earlier.

The group has made “reasonable progress” so far this year “despite difficult recent trading conditions”.