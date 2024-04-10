THG returns revenue to growth in final quarter as losses halved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
THG returns revenue to growth in final quarter as losses halved

By Press Association
THG boss Matthew Moulding gave up his power to veto any takeover of the group last year (THG/PA)
THG, the online retailer behind brands such as MyProtein and Cult Beauty, said its revenue started growing again in the last three months of 2023 as it halved its losses over the year.

The business said annual revenue was down 8.7% to £2 billion, but returned to growth in the final quarter.

Meanwhile its pre-tax loss went from £549.7 million to £252 million.

The business is split into its nutrition, beauty and Ingenuity arms, all of which saw revenue decline during the year.

It made 45.8% of its sales in the UK, up from 42.9% the year before, and called the country its “key growth market”.

Chief executive Matthew Moulding said: “In 2023, we made material progress against our strategic priorities, delivering significant profit growth following the support for our consumers through the cost-of-living crisis in 2022.

“Having completed our recent infrastructure investment programme, the group is now delivering operating leverage.

“Our fulfilment network is becoming increasingly optimised through a combination of robotics automation, AI and the onboarding of new Ingenuity clients utilising existing capacity.

“The return to group revenue growth in Q4 was especially pleasing, and this momentum has continued into 2024.”

It was a turbulent year for THG.

Last April the business announced that it had been approached by private equity giant Apollo, which was interested in perhaps taking the group private.

But a little under a month later the firms announced that their talks had ended without a deal being reached.

Shares in THG had soared when the interest from Apollo was announced, but crashed back down to their previous levels after it was withdrawn. The board said Apollo had not adequately valued THG.

About a month later founder Mr Moulding gave up his rights to veto any proposed takeover of the group, two years after promising to do so.

It had been one of the issues that shareholders concerned about corporate governance had pointed to when they criticised the company.

The business also reduced its headcount in 2022 and 2023 by around 2,500 people.