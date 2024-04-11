Revolution Bars could close 18 sites under overhaul plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Revolution Bars could close 18 sites under overhaul plans

By Press Association
Revolution Bars Group has announced plans for an overhaul which could see 18 sites shut down (Revolution Bars/PA)
Revolution Bars Group has announced plans for an overhaul which could see 18 of its bars shut down, as the chain has been hammered by cost-of-living pressures and regular train strikes affecting its younger customer base.

The firm said it was also considering whether putting itself up for sale would be a better option than restructuring.

The group, which owns Revolution Bars as well as chains including Peach Pubs and Revolucion de Cuba, said it has thought hard about its future after recently facing financial difficulties.

Its shares were suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange earlier this month after its financial results were delayed.

But its share price jumped by 40% on Thursday after the suspension was lifted.

Revolution said it was planning to raise up to £12.5 million through a fundraise which would help return the business to profitability.

It has the backing of businessman Luke Johnson, the former chairman of restaurant chains Pizza Express and Giraffe and a prominent hospitality investor.

This would take place alongside cost savings which could include offloading its loss-making sites, which it expects to be 18 bars, including six which are already closed.

Revolution Bars Group plc
Revolution Bars said it was planning a fundraise backed by prominent hospitality investor Luke Johnson (Revolution Bars/PA)

It is also set to receive about £6.9 million of additional support from its secured creditor.

The bar and pub chain has been vocal about the challenges it has faced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, rising inflation, and staff shortages.

It said its Revolution Bars have been particularly hit by the cost-of-living crisis squeezing consumer finances and regular train strikes affecting its younger customers.

If it does not go ahead with a fundraise or making cost savings from restructuring, then the firm said it expects to face “liquidity pressures” next year.

It is also mulling over a sale which it said could be more beneficial for shareholders than the restructuring efforts.

It is not currently in any discussion with a potential suitor, and it stressed there can be no certainty that an offer will be made.