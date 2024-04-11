European stocks fall after central bank holds interest rates steady

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

European stocks fall after central bank holds interest rates steady

By Press Association
Banks and financial services stocks were among those marking the biggest losses (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Top European stocks have fallen after the central bank decided to keep its key interest rate steady for another month, as it awaits stronger signs that inflation is firmly under control.

London’s FTSE 100 took a turn for the worse in the afternoon following the eurozone rates decision, with banks and financial services stocks among those marking the biggest losses.

It closed down 37.41 points, or 0.47%, at 7,923.8.

In Frankfurt, the Dax was down 0.82%, and in Paris, the Cac 40 closed 0.27% lower.

Despite the decision to hold interest rates steady, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) president Christine Lagarde suggested that a rate cut was now on the table.

She said that if incoming data confirmed the decline of inflation, “it would be appropriate to reduce the current level of monetary policy restriction”.

Carsten Brzeski, the global head of macro at ING, said: “Even if the policy announcement does not explicitly mention June as the moment for a first rate cut, we think that today’s meeting should mark the final stop before the cut.

“In fact, the ECB has gone through a very gradual transition of its communication since December, turning from hawkish to dovish.

“The faster-than-expected drop in headline inflation, as well as anaemic growth, have opened the door for some rate cuts.”

Over in the US, the S&P 500 was flat and the Dow Jones was down about 0.35% by the time European markets closed.

It was a weaker session for the euro amid the expectation of eurozone interest rates coming down.

The pound was up about 0.15% to 1.169 euros, and was down about 0.1% to 1.253 US dollars.

In company news, shares in Revolution Bars Group soared by more than 50% after the pub chain announced restructuring plans and a fundraise of up to £12.5 million with the backing of hospitality investor Luke Johnson.

It also said it was considering putting itself up for sale if that would be more beneficial for shareholders.

The firm’s shares have tumbled to historic lows in recent months, but closed 54% higher on Thursday.

Shares in Mears moved higher after the housing services company said its annual profit jumped by a third compared with 2022.

The firm, which manages and maintains 450,000 homes in the UK, said it had started new work under a Ministry of Defence contract, which was “evidence of central government increasingly looking to Mears to provide specialist housing support”.

Its share price closed 3.3% higher.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Centrica, up 4.3p to 130.3p, Smiths Group, up 43p to 1,647p, Kingfisher, up 5.9p to 248p, AstraZeneca, up 230p to 10,962p, and Rightmove, up 10p to 535.8p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Aviva, down 31.1p to 458.8p, Phoenix Group, down 31.5p to 511p, Tesco, down 282p to 20,905.52p, Lloyds, down 2.46p to 50.66p, and IAG Group, down 6.45p to 169.1p.