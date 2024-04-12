Asos to reveal sales slump amid turnaround efforts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Asos to reveal sales slump amid turnaround efforts

By Press Association
Asos is set to post a fall in sales next week (Tim Goode/PA)
Supply chain challenges and weak consumer sentiment are expected to contribute to a decline in sales at Asos.

Many UK fast fashion retailers have suffered a difficult year or two amid significant pressure on household budgets, as well as tough competition from global rivals such as Shein and Temu and online marketplaces.

Shares in Asos are around 50% lower than the same period last year as a result.

ASOS stock
A general view of the ASOS distribution centre near Barnsley, South Yorkshire (Rui Vieira/PA)

On Wednesday April 17, the London-listed company is expected to post another significant slump in sales amid efforts to transform its fortunes.

Analysts at Shore Capital have predicted it will confirm a roughly 18% decline in sales for the half-year to March 3, with predictions of a 13% fall to £3.08 billion for the current financial year as a whole.

Last month, Asos blamed the projected sales drop on overhaul efforts, having cut its stock in-take by about 30% year-on-year to “right size” stock levels.

The business has been on a mission to reduce its stock and costs and improve its profitability.

Investors will be hopeful that the company can show signs its turnaround plan is starting to bear fruit with a positive profit outlook.

Analysts have suggested the company is likely to see a slowdown in sales decline over the current half-year due to the turnaround plan.

However, Shore indicated this faces pressure from “wider trading backdrop of balancing a challenging position of supply concerns, still cautious consumer confidence, poor seasonal weather in the UK and dynamic competition”.

The brokerage said the growth of marketplace platforms such as Depop and Vinted is also attracting typical Asos customers, while it is also coming under pressure from the rapid growth of recent rivals such as Shein and Temu.

Nevertheless, shareholders might take positivity from recent positive trading updates from other UK fashion retailers such as Next, which highlighted robust consumer spending patterns.

Guy Lawson-Johns, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Investors will be looking for signs that better times are coming and that a return to growth in the final quarter of this year is still on the cards.

“Active customer numbers will also be in the spotlight.

“Ultimately, markets are looking for signs that the increased marketing spend and stock rationalisation are being well received by its target audience of fashion-loving 20-somethings.”