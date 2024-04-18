Deliveroo sees weaker UK trading as consumer spending remains ‘uncertain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Deliveroo sees weaker UK trading as consumer spending remains ‘uncertain’

By Press Association
Takeaway giant Deliveroo has revealed weaker trading across the UK and Ireland at the start of the year against an ‘uncertain’ consumer backdrop (David Davies/PA)
Takeaway giant Deliveroo has revealed weaker trading across the UK and Ireland at the start of the year against an “uncertain” consumer backdrop.

The group said UK and Ireland order numbers remained flat in the first quarter at 39.7 million, having risen by 1% in the previous three months.

Sales by gross transaction value (GTV) – a key measure for the sector – rose by 6% across the region, down from growth of 7% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Founder and chief executive Will Shu said the UK and Ireland consumer environment “remains stable but uncertain”.

Overall, Deliveroo said it returned to growth in order numbers group-wide in the first quarter, with a 2% increase against a 3% fall over 2023 as a whole.

Group GTV also lifted 6% on a constant currency basis, up from 4% growth in the previous three months, thanks to a better performance across France, the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong.

This helped wider group revenues lift 2% on a constant currency basis to £514 million in the first quarter.

Mr Shu said: “The team has been relentlessly focused on delivering service and value for money, helping drive a return to order growth and continued growth in GTV.”

The sector has been under pressure as customer demand for takeaways has pulled back sharply since the height of the pandemic, when hospitality closures due to Covid restrictions drove booming business.

On Wednesday, Deliveroo rival Just Eat Takewaway.com revealed a worse-than-expected 6% fall in first-quarter sales.

But it saw a more resilient performance in the UK and Ireland, with order numbers returning to growth after seven consecutive quarters of decline.

In March, Deliveroo group posted a loss of £31.8 million for 2023, significantly smaller than the £294.1 million loss reported for 2022.

It said the number of orders decreased by 3% year on year to 290 million, but saw higher food prices help drive up average takeaway spending.

Mr Shu told the PA news agency on posting last month’s full-year figures that the “weight of inflation” was starting to reduce.

He said this would be a “positive” for the group after consumer spending on takeaways was squeezed last year due to the cost-of-living crisis.

But the business, which operates in 10 countries and works with more than 140,000 riders across the world, has seen delivery riders go on strike in recent months over pay and working conditions.