Gambling firm 888 says revenues beat forecasts for past quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Gambling firm 888 says revenues beat forecasts for past quarter

By Press Association
William Hill owner 888 reported higher than expected revenues in the last quarter (Aaron Chown/PA)
William Hill owner 888 reported higher than expected revenues in the last quarter (Aaron Chown/PA)

Gambling firm 888 has revealed revenues were “slightly ahead” of expectations for the start of 2024 amid efforts to return to growth.

The group, which also runs the William Hill brand, reported revenues of £431 million for the three months to March 31.

It previously forecast a range of £420 million to £430 million.

Per Widerstrom, who was appointed as chief executive officer last year after a turbulent period for the business, described it as a “strong quarter of progress”.

The company, which last month unveiled a new strategy which will see its name change to Evoke plc, has been cutting costs in a bid to return to profit and put its US consumer betting business up for review.

888 said revenues for the latest quarter were slightly higher than the previous quarter.

It added that it expects to return to year-on-year growth from the second quarter of 2024 as positive momentum continues.

In the UK, the group said it saw an increase in the number of active customers but revenues dipped 1% as growth in gaming revenues was more than offset by lower sports revenues, linked to events such as the Cheltenham Festival.

Its retail business, which includes William Hill shops, reported a 7% decline for the quarter.

Mr Widerstrom said: “I am pleased to report that Q1 2024 revenue was slightly ahead of our guidance, with strong player volumes converting into improved revenue run rates.

“Having lapped various regulatory and compliance changes during the quarter, and with increased marketing investment supported by an exciting product pipeline, we remain confident in a return to growth from Q2 2024.

“We are moving decisively and at pace to position our company for long-term success and I look forward to providing further updates about our progress in the coming months.”