Sainsbury’s forecasts ‘strong’ profit growth as it wins customers from rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Sainsbury’s forecasts ‘strong’ profit growth as it wins customers from rivals

By Press Association
The supermarket giant reported underlying pre-tax profits of £701 million for the year to March 2 (Alamy/PA)
The supermarket giant reported underlying pre-tax profits of £701 million for the year to March 2 (Alamy/PA)

Sainsbury’s has said it expects to deliver “strong” profit growth over the year ahead after cheering surging food sales by reining in prices to help win customers from rivals.

The supermarket giant reported a better-than-expected 1.6% rise in underlying pre-tax profits to £701 million for the year to March 2.

The UK’s second biggest grocery chain said total grocery sales increased 7.3% in the fourth quarter and 9.4% over the year, as it saw sales by volume pick up as inflation eased back.

This helped offset a tough market for general merchandise, with fourth-quarter Argos sales down 6.6% and clothing tumbling 11.7%.

The group said it was set for earnings to rise in 2024-25, pencilling in underlying retail operating profits of between £1.01 billion and £1.06 billion – up between 5% and 10%.

“We are confident of delivering strong profit growth in the year ahead,” it said.

“We expect to continue to grow grocery volumes ahead of the market, driving profit leverage.”

Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury’s, said moves to focus on food and keep prices affordable were “winning us customers from all our key competitors”.

He said: “We said we’d put food back at the heart of Sainsbury’s and that’s what we’ve done.”

Mr Roberts added: “We know it’s still tough out there for so many households and we’re doing all we can to save money right across our business to keep prices low – we have reduced 4,000 products over the last year alone.”

The figures come less than two months after Sainsbury’s said it would axe around 1,500 jobs under plans to cut costs by about £1 billion a year.

It plans to reinvest the cash savings into the business, with aims to boost the amount of space dedicated to food in its 600 stores, roll out electric car charging points, increase loyalty card offers and open another 75 convenience stores.

Its latest full-year figures showed that on a statutory basis, pre-tax profits slumped 15.3% to £277 million as it restructured its financial services arm and took a hit from not fully passing on interest rate rises to customers.

Group-wide sales on a like-for-like basis, excluding fuel, rose 4.8% in the fourth quarter, but this was down on the 7.4% increase seen in the previous three months and the slowest growth for 18 months.