Ocado boss’s £15m bonus deal voted through despite opposition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ocado boss’s £15m bonus deal voted through despite opposition

By Press Association
The deal was voted on at Ocado’s AGM (Ocado/PA)
The deal was voted on at Ocado’s AGM (Ocado/PA)

The boss of Ocado has had a potential bonus deal worth almost £15 million given the go-ahead despite fierce criticism over the move.

The online retail firm gained the majority support needed to approve chief executive Tim Steiner’s bonus package plan, but saw almost a fifth of shareholders rebel against the deal.

At the firm’s annual general meeting, it said 19.43% of shareholder votes were made against the pay deal.

However, it was voted in favour by the remaining 80.57% and clearly surpassed the 50% needed.

It means Mr Steiner, who co-founded the company, will be eligible for the package, which will largely be dependent on the firm’s trading performance over the coming years.

The boss is set to receive a £824,570 base salary but could also secure an “enhanced multiplier” bonus worth up to 1,800% of this if certain requirements are met.

In order to receive the £14.84 million maximum, Ocado’s share price would need to reach 2,969 pence in three years’ time and meet other performance targets.

The group’s shares currently sit at 355p, valuing the business at just less than £3 million.

Ocado said it was mindful of Mr Steiner’s position in founding the company and his “longer-term focus and strategic vision” in putting forward the bonus deal.

However, the boss could still receive almost £5 million if it fails to meet the share price goals but meets other targets for shareholder returns and other performance measures.

Shareholder advisory group Glass Lewis urged investors to vote against the remuneration plan ahead of the vote, criticising Ocado’s “egregious remuneration practices”.

The potential pay deal also drew criticism from campaign group ShareAction.

Dan Howard, head of good work at ShareAction, said the retailer “has a responsibility to ensure its lowest-paid workers are at least able to cover the cost of everyday goods and services” instead of agreeing to the pay deal.