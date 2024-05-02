Daily Mirror owner Reach sees another hit from social media news de-ranking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Daily Mirror owner Reach sees another hit from social media news de-ranking

By Press Association
File photo dated 31/05/19 of the Daily Mirror Masthead. Daily Mirror publisher Reach has revealed a further hit to its online revenues due to the ongoing fall out from the moves by the likes of Facebook to de-rank news on their platforms.
File photo dated 31/05/19 of the Daily Mirror Masthead. Daily Mirror publisher Reach has revealed a further hit to its online revenues due to the ongoing fall out from the moves by the likes of Facebook to de-rank news on their platforms.

Daily Mirror publisher Reach has revealed a further hit to online revenues due to the ongoing fallout from moves by the likes of Facebook to de-rank news on its platforms.

The group – which also owns the Express newspapers, the Daily Star and regional newspapers across the UK – revealed that page views plunged by a third year-on-year in the first quarter after “major platforms” de-prioritised news last year.

Overall, digital revenues fell 8.5% in the first three months of 2024, although this was better than the 14.2% fall seen in the previous quarter.

Firms such as Facebook owner Meta moved last year to prioritise user-generated content above news on their social media sites, which has hit traditional media groups hard.

But Reach said the impact was partially offset in the first quarter by strengthening yield per page, while it said the year-on-year fall in so-called referral traffic from social media platforms will also “lessen as we progress through the year”.

The group’s update showed overall group revenues fell 6.7%, with print revenues down by 6%.

It said sales from newspaper circulation was proving a “predictable and reliable revenue stream”, with turnover down by a more muted 3.4% after it hiked cover prices.

Advertising revenues for its print titles remained under pressure, down 10.7% in the quarter.

But the group stuck by its guidance for underlying full-year earnings of £97.6 million, up from £96.5 million in 2023.

Shares in the group lifted 9% in Thursday morning trading.

Reach is cutting costs in the face of trading pressures, having reduced the number of workers it employed last year by 14%.

It also cut production volumes of newsprint as part of efforts to make savings and said in its latest update that it was “confident” in delivering its target to reduce costs by 5% to 6%.

Jim Mullen, chief executive of Reach, said cost cutting moves were “driving results”.

He added: “This gives me confidence that we can continue to navigate current market conditions.

“With events like the European Football Championships, Olympics and elections round the corner we have the opportunity to generate high levels of interest by entertaining and informing our audiences.”