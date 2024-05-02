Standard Chartered shares jump after revealing higher profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Standard Chartered shares jump after revealing higher profits

Press Association
The global banking giant reported a pre-tax profit of 1.9 billion US dollars for the first three months of the year (Standard Chartered/PA)
Shares in Standard Chartered have jumped after it said its earnings grew over the start of the year, bucking the trend of UK banks which have seen profits dwindle.

The global banking giant, which is based in London but has a big presence in Asia, said it was continuing to benefit from higher interest rates.

It reported a pre-tax profit of 1.9 billion US dollars (£1.5 billion) for the first three months of the year, 8% higher at constant currency rates from the previous year.

On an underlying basis, which strips out the impact of one-off costs, pre-tax profits soared 27% to 2.1 billion US dollars (£1.7 billion) at constant currency.

Standard Chartered said it had continued to benefit from higher interest rates, which have been hiked amid rising inflation in countries around the world.

Higher rates and continued strong business activity helped boost the amount of income the bank made during the quarter.

It marks a contrast to major lenders in the UK such as Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest who all reported lower profits at the start of the year, in comparison to 2023 when they were getting a bigger boost from rising interest rates.

Standard Chartered has previously reported credit impairment charges in relation to the commercial property sector in China, which has recently faced a sharp downturn that has had a knock-on impact on global businesses.

It said it has provided 1.2 billion US dollars (£1 billion) in total for expected credit losses in relation to the struggling sector.

The bank said it has been keeping a close eye on its exposure to vulnerable sectors and countries, due to the “unusual stresses caused by the currently difficult macro-economic environment”.

It added that it was staying “alert” to volatility caused by heightened geopolitical tensions, amid conflict in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the bank reported a slight decline in customer deposits, equating to six billion US dollars (£4.8 billion) at constant currency, since the end of last year.

Bill Winters, Standard Chartered’s chief executive, said: “Business performance was strong and broad-based across our segments, products and markets in what continues to be an uncertain environment.”

He added that the lender had taken steps to be a “simpler and more efficient organisation”, following an overhaul of the business which included the appointment of a new head of its investment bank.

Shares in the FTSE 100-listed bank were 5% higher on Thursday.