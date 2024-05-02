Rail companies suggest informal talks to resolve train drivers’ dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rail companies suggest informal talks to resolve train drivers’ dispute

By Press Association
The Aslef union on a picket line near Leeds railway station (Danny Lawson/PA0
The Aslef union on a picket line near Leeds railway station (Danny Lawson/PA0

Rail companies have suggested informal talks with the train drivers’ union in a bid to resolve the long-running pay dispute, it has been revealed.

The move by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train operators, will not affect a series of fresh strikes and an overtime ban by members of Aslef next week which will again cripple services.

No meetings have been held between the two sides for a year, while government ministers have not met Aslef since the start of 2023.

The RDG has written to Aslef suggesting informal talks which would allow more formal negotiations.

An RDG spokesperson said: “We want to see an end to this dispute and in that spirit, we have written to the Aslef leadership to try and find areas of common ground that will allow us to move to formal negotiations.”

Aslef strike
Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan on the picket line at Euston railway station (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The dispute started in the summer of 2022, since when train drivers have taken a number of strikes, causing travel chaos for passengers and huge financial hits on sectors such as hospitality.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan described it as a “soft touch approach” from the RDG.

He told the PA news agency he detected a “slight change of mood” after such a long period when no contact has been made between the union and employers and transport ministers.

“We are obviously not going to say no to any attempt to hold proper negotiations,” he said.

Writing in Aslef’s journal, Mr Whelan said: “I believe we are nearer the end of this dispute and a resolution will come.”

He pointed out that Aslef had secured 17 pay deals over the past year with rail companies not involved in the ongoing dispute, adding it was proof the current row was driven by “political spite, not industrial necessity”.

Aslef members at 16 train companies will launch a six-day ban on overtime on Bank Holiday Monday, followed by strikes at different operators on three separate days between May 7 and 9.