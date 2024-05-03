First quarter revenues rise at hotels giant IHG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First quarter revenues rise at hotels giant IHG

By Press Association
Holiday Inn firm IHG has revealed improved revenues over the past quarter (Steve Parsons/PA)
Holiday Inn operator Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) has revealed stronger revenues over the first quarter of 2024 driven by growth in Europe and Asia.

It came as the company, which also runs Crowne Plaza hotels, continued to expand by opening more than 6,200 rooms across 46 hotels during the period.

This represented an 11% rise in room openings compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

IHG told shareholders that global revenues per available room grew by 2.6% for the quarter.

Elie Maalouf, chief executive officer of IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “There was an impressive performance in EMEAA (Europe Middle East Africa and Asia) which was up nearly 9%.

“The Americas, having already recovered very strongly, was broadly flat due to some adverse calendar timing, and Greater China grew by 2.5% and will continue to benefit from returning international inbound travel this year.

“Global occupancy moved up to 62% and average daily rate increased by a further 2% as pricing remained robust, reflecting the complete return of leisure, business, and group travel.”

Revenues per available room dipped by 0.3% in North America, with a particular fall in the US as it saw reduced occupancy levels.

IHG said it saw weaker business travel in the region, but said this has improved in more recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the group said its EMEAA was boosted by particularly strong performances in Japan and Australia, where it saw 16.9% and 10.2% increases respectively.

It also reported a 6.2% revenue increase in continental Europe and 2.4% increase in the UK.