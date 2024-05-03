First quarter revenues rise at hotels giant IHG

Holiday Inn operator Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) has revealed stronger revenues over the first quarter of 2024 driven by growth in Europe and Asia.

It came as the company, which also runs Crowne Plaza hotels, continued to expand by opening more than 6,200 rooms across 46 hotels during the period.

This represented an 11% rise in room openings compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

IHG told shareholders that global revenues per available room grew by 2.6% for the quarter.

Elie Maalouf, chief executive officer of IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “There was an impressive performance in EMEAA (Europe Middle East Africa and Asia) which was up nearly 9%.

“The Americas, having already recovered very strongly, was broadly flat due to some adverse calendar timing, and Greater China grew by 2.5% and will continue to benefit from returning international inbound travel this year.

“Global occupancy moved up to 62% and average daily rate increased by a further 2% as pricing remained robust, reflecting the complete return of leisure, business, and group travel.”

Revenues per available room dipped by 0.3% in North America, with a particular fall in the US as it saw reduced occupancy levels.

IHG said it saw weaker business travel in the region, but said this has improved in more recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the group said its EMEAA was boosted by particularly strong performances in Japan and Australia, where it saw 16.9% and 10.2% increases respectively.

It also reported a 6.2% revenue increase in continental Europe and 2.4% increase in the UK.