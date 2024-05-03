HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

By Press Association
HSBC shareholders have been urged to back the removal of a limit on bankers’ bonuses (Anthony Devlin/PA)
HSBC shareholders have approved the removal of a limit on bankers’ bonuses, as top bosses fielded anger from pensioners for clawing back parts of their payments.

A vote on the decision was held during the banking giant’s annual general meeting (AGM) in London on Friday.

The indicative result means that bank staff known as “material risk takers” will have the chance to take home bigger bonus payments, having previously had bonuses capped at two times their fixed pay.

The UK’s financial regulators decided to change the rules in October last year, paving the way for the cap on bankers’ annual payouts to be scrapped.

HSBC said removing the cap will give the bank more flexibility to reduce fixed pay levels and instead focus more on rewarding staff based on performance over time.

It also said it will help it to attract and retain talented people from international markets outside the EU, where there is no limit on variable pay.

But the board was confronted by angry pensioners over the move to lift the cap on bonuses while cutting pension payments.

The leadership team advised shareholders to oppose a resolution tabled by the Midland Clawback Campaign calling for the removal of a feature on its pension scheme that reduces the benefits received by some pensioners.

The bank has been engaged in a years-long dispute with the campaigners over the “clawback” feature for former employees of Midland Bank, which HSBC took over in the 1990s.

Clawback is the practice of reducing the company pension scheme for an employee when they reach the state pension age.

Nancy Ball, chairwoman of the campaign, confronted the board during the AGM, calling the feature a “shambles” and arguing that members were not told about it when they worked at the bank.

HSBC CEO Noel Quinn retires
Chief executive Noel Quinn was among the members of HSBC’s board facing anger from pensioners at its annual general meeting (Yui Mok/PA)

In response, group chairman Mark Tucker said: “We understand this is an important and emotional subject and many of those devoted significant parts of your working lives in Midland Bank and HSBC.”

Citing legal reviews, research and findings from the Equality and Human Rights Commission over the years, he said the clawback feature “is not discriminatory and it was properly communicated to scheme members”.

Another HSBC shareholder described the feature as a “stealth deduction”, and pointed out that there are about 10,000 people in a Facebook campaign group who feel they were not fully aware of the clawback issue.

Asked whether he knew about the feature from his time working at Midland Bank, HSBC’s chief executive Noel Quinn replied that he was “well aware”.

Attendees at the AGM frequently erupted into applause in response to the grilling from campaigners, or loudly heckled the board over their responses.