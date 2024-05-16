GPs in England to be balloted over ‘collective action’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GPs in England to be balloted over ‘collective action’

By Press Association
GPs could take part in ‘collective action’ in the summer (PA)
GPs could take part in ‘collective action’ in the summer (PA)

Family doctors in England will be asked whether they will take part in “collective action” amid a row over the new contract for GP services in England.

This could mean GPs limit the number of patients they will see each day to 25.

It could also potentially see GPs stop performing work they are not formally contracted to do – including the completion of fit notes, prescriptions or investigations which should have taken place in the hospital setting, or asking hospitals to communicate with patients about re-booking hospital appointments.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said the new GP service contract, which will see services given a 1.9% funding increase for 2024/25, means many surgeries will struggle to stay financially viable.

GPs launched a formal dispute over the issue in April after a referendum carried out by the union found that 99% of 19,000 GPs rejected the new contract.

Now GPs are to be balloted to see whether they are willing to take part in collective action.

The ballot will run from June 17 to July 29, and the BMA said that if there is a majority vote, then doctors will be able to take action “immediately”.

Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer, chair of England GP Committee at the BMA, said: “We’ve been warning the Government for some time now that without drastic improvements to the contract, GPs will be forced to consider taking action.

“GP services have been eroded to the tune of hundreds of millions of pounds in recent years, with over a thousand practices lost across England.

“There is funding but practices are forbidden from using it to hire more GPs and more practice nurses, which is just crazy given the patient experience in trying to see their family doctor.

“For many surgeries the numbers don’t add up and with rising running costs it is impossible to stay open at all.

“Today should act as a wake-up call to Government that GPs are ready to stand and fight to protect their practices and patients.

“Ministers can stop any further escalation, but until they sit down and take our concerns seriously, we have no choice but to urge members to vote ‘yes’ in this ballot and take action to save general practice.”

The BMA said it “will not direct GPs to breach their contracts in this initial phase” if members vote for action.

The news comes after it emerged that junior doctors in England have entered “mediated talks” with the Government in a bid to end their long-running dispute with the Government over pay.

Meanwhile, thousands of specialist, associate specialist, and specialty (SAS) doctors in England are set to vote on an improved pay offer from ministers.

Consultants across England have now resolved their dispute with ministers after accepting a new pay offer.

The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.