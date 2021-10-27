Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

BBC radio listening figures hold steady through pandemic, figures suggest

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 12:03 am
Zoe Ball (Sarah Jeynes/PA)
Zoe Ball (Sarah Jeynes/PA)

BBC Radio 2’s breakfast show continues to be the most listened to show in the country, new figures show.

The morning programme, hosted by Zoe Ball, pulled in an average of 7.2 million weekly listeners from April 5 to September 19 2021, according to audience research body Rajar.

Figures suggest BBC audiences have held up through the pandemic, with 34.6 million people tuning in each week for live output across the stations, giving the corporation a share of 50.9% of listeners.

The method of collecting data has changed so significantly the latest figures cannot be compared with any previous data.

The Radio 1 breakfast show, hosted by Greg James, pulled in 4.3 million weekly listeners, while the Today programme on BBC Radio 4 drew 6.5 million in the same time period.

BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards 2019 – London
Greg James (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Rajar data was previously based on diaries kept by listeners. Under the new system that is now combined with an app that collects data via smartphones.

The new figures show Radio 2 had 14.6 million weekly listeners, with 10.8 million tuning into Radio 4 and 8.3 million tuning into Radio 1.

Charlotte Moore, chief content officer at the BBC, said: “As these figures show, live radio plays a unique role in people’s daily lives despite the disruption caused by the pandemic over the past 18 months, with listeners coming to our national stations for company, information and escapism.

“During this global crisis, we’ve also really seen the importance of local BBC  radio, as well as our stations in the nations, as they connect with communities, making a difference in all parts of the UK.

“Our breakfast shows continue to be hugely popular across our networks as millions choose to spend their mornings with our brilliant hosts, despite the huge changes to listening habits during the pandemic as people start their days later.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal