Home Entertainment

Female author to write James Bond novels for the first time

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 6:09 am Updated: November 5, 2021, 3:15 pm
A new trilogy of James Bond books is in the works with a female author tasked with writing the spy novels for the first time (Danjaq/ LLC/MGM/PA)
A new trilogy of James Bond books is in the works with a female author tasked with writing the spy novels for the first time.

Kim Sherwood will write three “contemporary thrillers” after reaching an agreement with Ian Fleming Publications.

The first book, set for release in September 2022, features a world where Bond is “missing, presumed captured or even killed”.

A new generation of Double 0 agents have been recruited but spymaster M and secretary Moneypenny are searching for a mole within MI6.

Sherwood, a British author, described Bond as “one of the enduring loves of my life” and said she was “hooked” on 007 creator Ian Fleming’s novels.

She said: “As a teenager, I chose Fleming when my English teacher asked us to write about an author we admired – I still have the school report.

“Since then, I’ve dreamt of writing James Bond. It’s rare that dreams come true, and I am grateful to the Fleming family for this incredible opportunity.

“I feel honoured to be the first novelist to expand the Bond universe through the Double O sector, bringing new life to old favourites, and fresh characters to the canon.

“I couldn’t be more excited to introduce the world to my Double O agents.”

Camden-born Sherwood, 32, was previously known for her 2018 novel Testament.

Johnny Geller, a literary agent who represents Ian Fleming Publications, said: “We struck gold with this latest collaboration with Kim Sherwood as not only is she a fine novelist but a Fleming aficionado of the highest order.

“Her re-imagining of some of our favourite characters and world building will delight any fan of James Bond and Ian Fleming.”

Previous authors to write Bond novels include Kingsley Amis and Anthony Horowitz.

