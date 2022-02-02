Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Tom Holland says Spider-Man role gave him ‘incredible education’ on stunts

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 4:37 am
Tom Holland says Spider-Man role gave him ‘incredible education’ on stunts (Yui Mok/PA)
Tom Holland says Spider-Man role gave him ‘incredible education’ on stunts (Yui Mok/PA)

Tom Holland says playing Spider-Man gave him an “incredible education” on performing stunts before filming Uncharted.

The actor says the upcoming adventure film, based on the video game of the same name, forced production teams to “push the limits of what we could do practically”.

Holland stars alongside Mark Wahlberg as swashbuckling treasure-hunter Nathan Drake, who featured in the original PlayStation Game.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the role, he said: “It was a very demanding film. We’re lucky to have each other as a kind of team to lean on each other.

“There are elements about it that are different, but I’ve been very lucky with my stunt team that I work with on Spider-Man.

“They have given me an incredible education when it comes to stunts and dealing with wire work and designing sequences to be more effective and also more naturalistic.”

He added: “Then again, with Spider-Man, I’ve always been able to wear a mask.

Graham Norton Show – London
Holland stars alongside Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming adventure film (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“So there are elements where you can disguise certain things and CGI can enhance things here and there.

“Whereas with Nathan Drake in this film, we really had to push the limits of what we could do practically.”

Uncharted is directed by Venom’s Ruben Fleischer with a script by Iron Man writers Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

The film also features Antonio Banderas as its mysterious villain and Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina star Tati Gabrielle.

Uncharted is slated to arrive in British cinemas on February 11.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal