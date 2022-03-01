Michael Sheen announces baby news with Swedish girlfriend By Press Association March 1, 2022, 10:43 pm Michael Sheen announces baby news (Matt Crossick/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Michael Sheen has announced that he is to become a father for a third time. The Hollywood actor, 53, told his nearly 580,000 Twitter followers that his partner Anna Lundberg is pregnant. Sharing a picture of his hands on her growing baby bump, Sheen said: “…..it appears there may be another on the way! #AngelDelight.” …..it appears there may be another on the way! #AngelDelight pic.twitter.com/N15x2ujYGs— michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) March 1, 2022 The Good Omens star’s Swedish girlfriend gave birth to a baby girl in 2019 who the couple named Lyra. Welsh actor Sheen has a daughter, Lily, 22, from his previous relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale. The screen star also dated comedian Sarah Silverman for around four years, with the pair living in Los Angeles. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close