Troy Kotsur jokes about designing a special ‘fanny pack’ for all his awards

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 3:28 am
Troy Kotsur jokes about designing a special ‘fanny pack’ for all his awards (Ian West/PA)
Troy Kotsur has joked that he needs to design a special “fanny pack” that will allow him to hold his multiple awards while continuing to sign.

The Coda star, who is deaf and uses American Sign Language (ASL), said he had been “exhausted” from picking up and putting down his awards while giving interviews.

The film, which also stars Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones and Daniel Durant, has won multiple accolades and is tipped for best picture at the Oscars on March 27.

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Kotsur has already won the SAG, Bafta, and Critics Choice Awards (CCA) for best supporting actor for his role in the film

Kotsur has already won the SAG, Bafta, Critics Choice Awards (CCA) for best supporting actor for his role in the film.

He won both the CCA and Bafta in the same night on March 13.

“It wasn’t easy for me because I had two awards that night and so I had to hold them both and how was I supposed to sign?” he said, speaking in a Variety Q&A session.

“I was carrying these for a picture and I had to pick it up, set it down, pick it up, set it down and I was exhausted – then they were like ‘(raise it) higher Troy’… for like an hour.

2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Show
The Coda star, who is deaf and uses American Sign Language (ASL), said he had been ‘exhausted’ from picking up and putting down his awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“I need an assistant now to carry these awards around.”

Coda director Sian Heder, who is also nominated for the best adapted screenplay Oscar, suggested Kotsur get a special “fanny pack or holster” for his accolades.

“They need to make one, they don’t design it until deaf actors show up and now it’s a new design so us deaf award winners can have free hands,” Kotsur replied.

He added: “I slept with all of my awards last night and my wife was a bit jealous.”

