Joe Biden gives cast of Coda personal tour of White House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Joe Biden gives cast of Coda personal tour of White House

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 12:35 am
Cast of Coda shown around the White House by President Joe Biden (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Cast of Coda shown around the White House by President Joe Biden (Jordan Strauss/AP)

The cast of Oscar-nominated film Coda were honoured with a trip to the White House where they were shown around by President Joe Biden and his wife Jill.

The film’s star Marlee Matlin revealed the presidential couple said they had loved the film’s theme of “family authenticity” and that White House staff had cried during a special screening.

The cast shared the experiences of their trip to Washington DC earlier this week, which included visiting an Apple store and Gallaudet University.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast received an invitation from the White House to meet with its Domestic Policy Council and Office of Public Engagement to discuss inclusion for deaf Americans.

They were also invited to a meet-and-greet with Jill Biden.

Sharing a picture from the White House screening room, Matlin said: “Were blown away when @potus and @FLOTUS told us that they loved #CODAfilm and its theme of family authenticity.

“We also found out that the White House staff cried when they watched the film! @appletvplus.”

Coda is nominated for three accolades at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday; best picture, best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal