Home Entertainment

John Travolta praises Pulp Fiction co-star Bruce Willis as a ‘generous soul’

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 2:31 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 4:45 am
John Travolta pays tribute to Pulp Fiction co-star Bruce Willis’ ‘generous soul’ (Ian West/PA)
John Travolta has paid tribute to his Pulp Fiction co-star Bruce Willis as a “generous soul” following the announcement the 67-year-old will step back from his acting career.

The actor shared memories of his “good friend” alongside other Hollywood identities from Matthew Perry to Haley Joel Osment.

Willis has starred in hit films including the Die Hard series, Armageddon, Moonrise Kingdom, 12 Monkeys and Looper.

According to the NHS, aphasia is more common in people over the age of 65.

“Bruce and I became good friends when we shared 2 of our biggest hits together, Pulp Fiction and Look Who’s Talking,” Travolta posted online, sharing photos of the pair.

“Years later he said to me, ‘John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you, I feel like it’s happening to me.’

“That’s how generous a soul he is. I love you Bruce.”

Friends actor Perry said Willis will “remain in my prayers for a long time” following the announcement.

Willis starred alongside Perry in The Whole Nine Yards as well as making appearances in three episodes of the hit US sitcom.

His cameos included The One Where Ross Meets Elizabeth’s Dad, in which he played overprotective father Paul Stevens, whose daughter is going out with David Schwimmer’s hapless Ross Geller.

Willis’s character eventually ends up in a relationship with Rachel, played by Jennifer Aniston.

Writing on Twitter, Perry said Willis was “still the coolest man I’ve met in my entire life”.

“It’s been difficult to find the right words for someone I’ve always looked up to—first on the big screen, and then by some wild stroke of luck, in person,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

“Dear Bruce Willis, I’m so sorry to hear what you are going through, but you’re still the coolest man I’ve met in my entire life.

“You will remain in my prayers for a long long time. Maybe we should get together and watch the whole 10 yards and get a couple of hours of sleep,” Perry said, in reference to the pair’s critically panned 2004 sequel to The Whole Nine Yards.

Osment, who appeared in psychological thriller The Sixth Sense alongside Willis, said the actor’s career had “enriched all of our lives” for decades.

“He’s a true legend who has enriched all of our lives with a singular career that spans nearly half a century.

“I am so grateful for what I got to witness firsthand, and for the enormous body of work he built for us to enjoy for years and years to come.

“I just wanted to express the respect and deep admiration I have for Bruce and his family as they move forward with the courage and high spirits that have always defined them.”

Many of Hollywood’s biggest stars also sent messages of support for the “awesome badass” after the news was shared on Wednesday.

Director M Night Shyamalan, Breaking Bad star Dean Norris, Seth Green and Jamie Lee Curtis were among the famous faces rallying around the Willis family.