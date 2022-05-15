Ex-Blue Peter star ‘looking forward to embracing new projects as a working mum’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-Blue Peter star ‘looking forward to embracing new projects as a working mum’

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 12:03 am
Zoe Salmon has said she is looking forward to becoming a working mother after giving birth to her first child (Peter Byrne/PA)
Zoe Salmon has said she is looking forward to becoming a working mother after giving birth to her first child (Peter Byrne/PA)

Former Blue Peter presenter Zoe Salmon has said she is “looking forward to embracing new projects as a working mum” after giving birth to her first child.

Salmon, 42, welcomed her son Fitzwilliam with husband William Corrie on April 1.

Speaking to Hello! magazine about becoming a mother, Salmon said: “It’s amazing to join the parent’s club. Fitz is my new little favourite person in the world.”

Zoe Salmon welcomed her son Fitzwilliam in April (Hello!/PA)

After taking a break from presenting work during lockdown and her pregnancy, Salmon revealed she was excited to begin working again.

She said: “I’m grateful that I took that time for myself, but I’m looking forward to embracing new projects as a working mum.”

Salmon added: “It’s a new me; I’ve changed from Zoe the TV presenter to Zoe the mummy and TV presenter.

“I want Fitz to grow up seeing both his mum and his dad working hard.”

Salmon lives with Corrie, 36, who works for his family’s butcher’s business, in Co Down, Northern Ireland.

The couple eloped to Barbados for a surprise wedding ceremony in 2016.

Salmon shared her delight that her son will grow up in the countryside, saying: “Will grew up on the farm and he always speaks so lovingly and fondly of it. I’m looking forward to Fitz getting involved in all of that too.

“It’s a beautiful part of the world.”

Speaking about the possibility of expanding her family in the future, Salmon added: “It’d be lovely for Fitz to be a big brother, but we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves.”

The full interview with Zoe Salmon is available in Hello! magazine now.

