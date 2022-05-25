Tom Daley to share knitting tips in new book Made With Love

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Tom Daley to share knitting tips in new book Made With Love

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 3:03 pm
Tom Daley took up knitting in 2020 (PA)
Tom Daley took up knitting in 2020 (PA)

Tom Daley is to release a practical guide to knitting after taking up the hobby before the first lockdown in March 2020.

Made With Love will detail the tips and tricks the Olympic champion diver has learnt from the pastime, which he has previously said is a welcome distraction when he is competing.

It will include 30 projects from “gifts to chic homeware, cosy accessories and stylish wardrobe essentials”.

Tom Daley took up knitting in early 2020 (HQ/PA)

The 28-year-old was regularly photographed with needles and wool while watching his teammates at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

He said: “I started knitting at the beginning of 2020 and I haven’t stopped.

“It has been a way to get creative during lockdowns, something to take my mind off my competitors when I’m diving, and a form of mindfulness in my down time.

“At the Olympics, you’re in a bubble where you’re only focusing on the competition. So I had no idea that people back home and around the world were talking about the hobby that I’d been doing for ages.

“I love fashion, creating things I can wear and use in the house, so that’s why I launched Made With Love knitting and crochet kits at the end of last year.

“This book is everything I’ve learnt from my time being a knitting and crochet fan and what things I’ve picked up from the countless jumpers, bobble hats, dog jumpers and even trunks I’ve created.

“I hope this book helps people get creative.”

Tom Daley knitting
Tom Daley wearing an Olympic-themed cardigan he knitted at the Olympics in Tokyo (@madewithlovebytomdaley/PA)

Although this is Daley’s debut craft book, he published a memoir in 2021, titled Coming Up for Air, which detailed his early sporting career and experience of publicly coming out as gay.

Lisa Milton, from publishers HQ, said: “HQ are very proud to publish Tom who continues to capture our hearts and our minds with his brave campaigning.

“His memoir and cookery books are all bestsellers, so when Tom captured our hearts and imagination with his poolside knitting, I knew that we had to publish his debut craft book.

“He has truly started a revolution – introducing countless people to its eco and therapeutic benefits – and we cannot wait to share his unparalleled passion and expertise with the world.”

HQ will publish Made With Love in the UK on October 27 in hardback and eBook.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal