Home Entertainment

Jackass star joined onstage by enormous white snake at MTV Movie and TV awards

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 3:50 am
Jackass star Poopies was joined onstage by an enormous white anaconda after he accepted the MTV Movie and TV Award for best kiss (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Jackass star Poopies was joined onstage by an enormous white anaconda after he accepted the MTV Movie and TV Award for best kiss.

The comedian, real name Sean McInerney, was given the accolade for a stunt in which he was made to lock lips with a snake during the comedy prank movie.

In a short acceptance speech he said the win was “a dream come true” and thanked his Jackass production crew and co-stars including Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O.

He also joked that he and the snake from the film had “broken up” now that he was “a big time movie star” before the giant reptile was brought onstage by six crew members.

The prankster gave the snake a kiss, adding: “I am so glad that thing did not bite me.”

Describing the experience, he told the PA news agency at the ceremony: “You just close your eyes and see what happens.”

2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards – Show
Poopies was given the accolade for a stunt in which he was made to lock lips with a snake during the comedy prank movie (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Poopies is one of several new cast members to join the Jackass franchise as part of the latest film, alongside British star Eric Manaka.

“(Eric’s) the man, we really connected so hard, we’re like best friends,” he told PA.

“I was so sad that Covid happened and he couldn’t come over as soon as he could.”

