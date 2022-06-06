Snoop Dogg hopes ‘everyone can get learn to get along’ after Depp v Heard trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Snoop Dogg hopes ‘everyone can get learn to get along’ after Depp v Heard trial

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 4:38 am
Snoop Dogg hopes ‘everyone can get learn to get along’ after Depp v Heard trial (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Snoop Dogg says he did not keep up with the high-profile defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard but prayed that everyone could “learn to get along” following the verdicts.

The rapper said he had been “busy doing Snoop Dogg” but said he hoped others could “be better, with or without each other”.

It comes after Snoop announced that he was postponing all international tour dates ahead of the release of his latest album Mt Westmore due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts”.

2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards – Arrivals
Snoop Dogg said he hopes ‘everyone can get learn to get along’ after the now infamous Depp v Heard trial (Richard Shotwell/AP)

“It was definitely hard for me to make the decision… there’s a lot going on in my life and the world in general,” he told the AP news agency, speaking at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

“I need some time… to really give my fans a great show when I go over there because they know how much I love them.

“When I go back I want to make sure I’m mentally right, physically and spiritually right and I want to make sure that the world is in a better place.”

Asked his opinion of Depp and Heard’s infamous lawsuit, he added: “I really didn’t watch it because I was too busy doing Snoop Dogg.

Depp-Heard Trial
On Wednesday jurors found in favour of Depp who had sued his former partner for defamation over a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post (Craig Hudson/AP)

“The life of Snoop Dogg is overwhelming at times but I pray that everything is beautiful and everybody in life can learn to get along and be better with or without each other.”

On Wednesday jurors found in favour of Depp who had sued his former partner for defamation over a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of being sexually and physically abusive toward her while they were together.

