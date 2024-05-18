Forres man spared jail after being snared by paedophile hunters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forres man spared jail after being snared by paedophile hunters

Michael Hall, who thought he was communicating with a 12-year-old girl, sent sexualised messages after contacting the decoy over social media.

By Joanne Warnock
Elgin Sheriff Court.
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.

A Forres man had admitted grooming a child after being snared by a vigilante posing as a 12-year-old girl.

Michael Hall, 24, appeared in Elgin Sheriff Court after admitting the offence which took place in July 2021.

Hall sat in the dock as fiscal depute David Morton read the details of his sick messages to the decoy.

He was charged with sending messages to a woman, who he thought was a 12-year-old girl, and trying to “obtain sexual gratification” from her between July 19 and 20.

Sexual messages

Hall was said to have sent messages of a sexual nature, instructed her to carry out sex acts and described sexual activity to the girl.

Mr Morton told the court the woman posing as the child was a member of the paedophile hunting group and she had set up a profile on social media pretending to be a 12-year-old girl.

“Initially the messages from Hall were non-sexual,” Mr Morton said. “And they spoke about school and homework.

“On July 19 they turned to a sexual nature, with Hall introducing the idea of pornography.

“The woman replied to say she didn’t understand what pornography was and Hall said he wanted to explain it to her.”

Hall then continued with some increasingly sexualised messages.

Police contacted and man arrested

The decoy contacted the Police Scotland sending the evidence she had gathered, and Hall was investigated and charged.

Hall’s defence agent Stephen Carty said his client had not offended since and had pleaded guilty at an early stage.

Sheriff David Harvie said it was a “very sorry” matter and a custodial sentence was an option.

“You appear before the court with no record, and you have cooperated fully with the preparation of the report.

“The offence happened three years ago and you have not come to the attention of the courts in that period.

“On balance, I will deal with this with a direct alternative to a custodial sentence. However, failing to comply with this Community Payback Order will result in custody.”

Hall was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, reduced from 270 hours due to his early plea. He was placed under supervision for 18 months and placed on the sex offenders register for the same length of time.

Hall, of Grant Road West, Forres, was ordered to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on September 19 for a review hearing.

 

