Jennifer Hudson achieves EGOT status after Tony Award win By Press Association June 13, 2022, 5:02 am Jennifer Hudson achieves EGOT status after Tony Award win (Evan Agostini/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Jennifer Hudson has achieved the coveted EGOT status after winning a Tony award on Sunday. The actress and singer served as a producer for A Strange Loop, which won best musical at the 75th annual ceremony in New York. EGOT status refers to individuals who win all four major entertainment awards; an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony. The prestigious status has only been awarded to 16 individuals previously, and the list includes such notable figures as Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rita Moreno, John Legend and Whoopi Goldberg. Hudson also introduced a performance by the cast of A Strange Loop at the Tonys alongside Drag Race star Ru Paul (Charles Sykes/AP) Hudson won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in the 2006 film Dreamgirls. She is a two-time Grammy-winner, having won awards for best R&B album in 2009 and best musical theatre album in 2017. Last year she picked up a Daytime Emmy award for her producer role on Baba Yaga. Hudson also introduced a performance by the cast of A Strange Loop at the Tonys alongside Drag Race star Ru Paul. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Full winners list from the 75th Tony Awards British talent scoops several top prizes at 75th Tony Awards Toby Marlow makes history as first non-binary Tony-winner at 75th annual awards All you need to know about The Book Of Mormon musical heading to Aberdeen