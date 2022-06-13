Rian Johnson reveals title of highly anticipated Knives Out sequel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Rian Johnson reveals title of highly anticipated Knives Out sequel

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 12:00 am
Rian Johnson (Alamy/PA)
Rian Johnson (Alamy/PA)

Rian Johnson has revealed the highly anticipated sequel to Knives Out will be called Glass Onion.

Announcing the news online, the director paid tribute to the work of detective novelist Agatha Christie and said he hoped to “emulate” her with his films.

Daniel Craig is due to reprise his role as suave detective Benoit Blanc for the sequel, which will see his character travel to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colourful suspects.

Craig appears alongside an all-star cast including Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr and Kate Hudson.

Revealing the title on Twitter, Johnson wrote: “Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively.

“I think there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true.

“It wasn’t just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually.

“Under the umbrella of the whodunnit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues.

New Year honours list 2022
Daniel Craig will reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc (Ian West/PA)

“When I made Knives Out, that’s what excited me about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc – to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being… and (ta dah) title.

“Benoit Blanc’s next case, the follow up to Knives Out, is called GLASS ONION.”

Johnson signed off by promising fans there is “much more to come”.

Glass Onion is set to arrive later in 2022.

