Owen Teale to play Scrooge at The Old Vic this Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Owen Teale to play Scrooge at The Old Vic this Christmas

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 11:26 am Updated: July 19, 2022, 11:40 am
Owen Teale will portray Scrooge in the 2022 performance of A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic (Ben Birchall/PA)
Owen Teale will portray Scrooge in the 2022 performance of A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic (Ben Birchall/PA)

Welsh actor Owen Teale will portray Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic this year.

Teale, 61, is best known for his role as Ser Alliser Thorne in Game of Thrones and also previously starred in the BBC’s Line Of Duty and Sky fantasy series A Discovery Of Witches.

The Tony award-winning actor will star as the protagonist of Charles Dickens’s novella in The Old Vic’s 2022 production of the classic Christmas tale.

The book has been adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne, the writer behind Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, and will be directed by The Old Vic’s artistic director Matthew Warchus.

The iconic Christmas story, which was first published in 1843, follows Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, who lead him to become a gentler and kinder man.

In previous productions of A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic, Scrooge has been portrayed by other well-known names including Stephen Mangan and Andrew Lincoln.

Along with the news of Teale’s casting, the search for the charity that The Old Vic will support throughout the run of the production has also launched.

For 2022, charities are able to nominate themselves to be the recipient of bucket collections, text to donate and online donations at the end of every performance, which, over the last five years have raised more than £1 million for food poverty and deprivation focused charities, including Field Lane, The Felix Project and Fareshare.

Speaking about the importance of the charitable element of the A Christmas Carol production, Warchus said: “It’s always incredible to see the support and generosity of The Old Vic’s audiences throughout the year.

“Raising over £1 million through A Christmas Carol post-show collections is not only a wonderful milestone but also a testament to that generosity of spirit.

“This year I’m excited to welcome Owen Teale in the role of Scrooge as we continue providing charitable support to a UK-based charity as always.

“Dickens felt compelled to write A Christmas Carol after witnessing extreme hardship first-hand.

“Now, almost 180 years after its initial publication, Jack Thorne’s stage adaptation continues to dazzle and move audiences whilst simultaneously highlighting the contribution theatre can make towards social justice.”

The production of A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic will run from November 12 2022 to January 7 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]