Home Entertainment

Pierce Brosnan shares wedding snap to celebrate 21 years with Keely Shaye Smith

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 5:31 pm
James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan and his partner Keely Shaye-Smith, (William Conran/PA)
Pierce Brosnan has shared a sweet throwback photo from his wedding to wife Keely Shaye Smith to celebrate their 21st anniversary together.

The James Bond star, 69, recalled how they danced the night they were married in 2001 and “still dance the dance today” as he marked the special occasion on Friday on Instagram.

In the photo, Brosnan can be seen dressed in a tuxedo, white waistcoat and silver tie while Smith, 58, dons an elegant white gown with lace sleeves paired with a long veil.

Brosnan captioned the post: “Happy Anniversary my love Keely, we danced that night and still dance the dance today.

“I could it all again.”

The Irish-American actor shares two sons with Smith, Dylan, 25, and 21-year-old Paris.

Brosnan was previously married to Australian actress Cassandra Harris and they had one son together, Sean.

The Hollywood star also adopted Harris’ children Charlotte and Chris after he married their mother.

Cassandra died from ovarian cancer in 1991 and Charlotte died of the same disease in 2013.

