Home Entertainment

Woody Allen not retiring or writing another novel, spokesman says

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 3:10 pm
Woody Allen at a photocall for the film You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger at the Palais de Festival in Cannes, France (Ian West/PA)
Filmmaker Woody Allen currently has “no intention” of retiring and is not writing another novel, his spokesman has said.

The American director, 86, is presently shooting a new film in Paris, which will be his 50th, and has rubbished claims it will be his last.

Recent reports cited quotes from an interview with a Spanish newspaper in which he was alleged to have said that his current project, Wasp 22, would be his last.

63rd Cannes Film Festival – You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger Screening
(Left to right) Lucy Punch, Naomi Watts, Woody Allen, Gemma Jones and Josh Brolin arrive for the premiere of You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger, at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival, France.

A spokesman for Allen said on Monday: “Woody Allen never said he was retiring, nor did he say he was writing another novel.

“He said he was thinking about not making films, as making films that go straight or very quickly to streaming platforms is not so enjoyable for him, as he is a great lover of the cinema experience.

“Currently, he has no intention of retiring and is very excited to be in Paris shooting his new movie, which will be the 50th.”

Allen is a four-time Academy Award winner, including the best director Oscar for 1977’s Annie Hall.

His other films include 1979’s Manhattan, 1986’s Hannah and Her Sisters and 1989’s Crimes And Misdemeanors.

In 2020, Allen hit back at Hollywood stars who denounce him, saying it is “like everybody suddenly eating kale”.

Stars like Mira Sorvino, Greta Gerwig, Colin Firth and Rebecca Hall, are among the names who distanced themselves from the director having previously worked with him.

They did so after the #MeToo movement brought a renewed focus on allegations that the Oscar-winning film-maker sexually assaulted his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, which he vehemently denies.

Editor's Picks