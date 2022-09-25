Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter and Oliver Piotrowski announce baby’s gender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter and Oliver Piotrowski announce baby’s gender

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 12:03 am
Jorgie Porter (Suzan Moore/PA)
Jorgie Porter (Suzan Moore/PA)

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter and her fiance Oliver Piotrowski said they are “thrilled” as they announced they are expecting a baby boy.

The 34-year-old actress, known for her role as Theresa McQueen in the Channel 4 soap, is due to give birth in December, a year after from the couple’s engagement.

Disclosing the news in Hello! magazine, the couple said having a “healthy baby was a dream come true” as they spoke of their heartbreak after a number of miscarriages.

Jorgie Porter and Oliver Piotrowski
Jorgie Porter and Oliver Piotrowsk i(Hello! magazine/PA)

Porter told the magazine: “We’re thrilled to reveal that we’re expecting a baby boy.”

“Ollie and I didn’t mind either way, of course. All we wanted was a baby,” she added.

“He’s certainly very active, and I can feel him doing somersaults and backflips. It’s incredible to think what we’ve created.”

Property developer Piotrowski, 33, described their emotion during the routine ultrasound scan after miscarriages over the past year.

He said: “We’d been through so much to reach this point and had learnt to take nothing for granted.

“Just to have a healthy baby was a dream come true.”

The couple announced they were expecting the baby in June in a video on Instagram which showed Porter, Piotrowski and their dog each moving their hands to unveil the sonogram photo.

Last August, the couple discovered during their 14-week scan that Porter had lost the quadruplets they had conceived naturally and in February they learnt of their second miscarriage at six weeks into the pregnancy – on the day of their engagement party.

Porter said the news was “devastating”, adding: “But I felt we had to go through with the party as we were in a room full of friends and family who love us.

“It was so hard not telling anyone, but we knew we’d have their support when we told them later.”

The actress, who has also competed on Dancing On Ice and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, added: “We’ve learnt to appreciate every moment and after our experience over the past year, Ollie and I have become stronger than ever.

“Now we can’t wait to share that love with our little one.”

Piotrowski said: “She’s so caring and nurturing, and she’ll be a super-fun mum.”

Read the full article in Hello! magazine, out now.

