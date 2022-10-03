Nathan Graham exits Corrie: I was honoured to play homophobia in sport storyline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nathan Graham exits Corrie: I was honoured to play homophobia in sport storyline

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 11:23 pm
Nathan Graham said he got ’emotional’ filming his final scenes for Coronation Street having played a part in a number of the soap’s big storylines (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Nathan Graham said he got 'emotional' filming his final scenes for Coronation Street having played a part in a number of the soap's big storylines (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Nathan Graham said he got “emotional” filming his final scenes for Coronation Street having played a part in a number of the soap’s big storylines.

The actor made history in 2019 when his character was welcomed onto the famous cobbles as part of the first black family in the soap’s history.

His character James, the baby of the Bailey family, was a quick favourite with the street’s residents as he played for Weatherfield County football club.

Graham played a leading role in the soap’s racism and homophobia in sport storyline as his character hid his sexuality amid fears it could affect his football career.

Speaking about his storylines, he said: “It was such a special thing, it had taken a long time for the casting process to make sure they got the chemistry right and find a family unit, almost a year I think.

“So I can remember the first day we were all there to work together and then we did a publicity event to introduce the family and it all felt so surreal.

“We all just got on so well from day one. It felt like such an exciting time and there was such a buzz in the building.

Coronation Street
Coronation Street star Nathan Graham with LGBT+ rugby star Keegan Hirst who he met as part of his research for his storyline around homophobia in football (Danielle Baguley/ITV/PA)

“We are proud to have been the first black family on the street, the reaction was amazing.

“For me I also had the story about James coming out. It was such an honour to be given the opportunity to tell a story like that.

“For both stories I was excited, we all were but there was also a certain amount of pressure that we all felt to get it right. We all felt very grateful but we just wanted to deliver.

Graham was also part of the soap’s first on-screen kiss since the start of the pandemic during his time on the ITV drama.

The episode, which was written by Damon Alexis-Rochefort, saw character James Bailey, and love interest Danny Tomlinson, played by Dylan Brady, embrace as part of a storyline marking Pride month.

Coronation Street
Footballer James Bailey, played by Nathan Graham, and love interest Danny Tomlinson, played by Dylan Brady, embrace (ITV/PA)

Speaking about his exit, Graham said: “I have had some great storylines and I did wonder where the character could go next so I felt it was time to go and do something different for me.

“At this moment in time I only have myself to think of and that is the time to step out of your comfort zone.”

The actor, who took his characters Weatherfield County shirt from the set as a keepsake, said filming his final scenes were “emotional.”

