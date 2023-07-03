‘Our family is growing’ – Zoe Sugg announces second pregnancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

‘Our family is growing’ – Zoe Sugg announces second pregnancy

By Press Association
‘Our family is growing’ – Zoe Sugg announces second pregnancy (Matt Alexander/PA)
‘Our family is growing’ – Zoe Sugg announces second pregnancy (Matt Alexander/PA)

YouTube star Zoe Sugg has announced she is due to become a mother for the second time.

The author, also known as Zoella, announced the news that she is expecting another daughter, who is due in December, on Monday.

She posted a black and white video of her and partner Alfie Deyes showing ultrasound scans with their young daughter Ottilie Rue Deyes.

“Our family is growing! Little girl joining us in December,” Sugg wrote.

Deyes, also a social media star, shared the post on his Instagram account.

The pair have been in a relationship since 2012 and Sugg first revealed they were dating in a blog post the following year.

In a video uploaded to her YouTube channel on Monday, she said: “You have noticed, I haven’t been uploading on this channel as regularly as I used to do, there’s a reason for that.

“We’re having another baby.”

She added: “I do really, really appreciate the people that have asked how I am.

“That’s been very, very sweet to read, especially in moments where it just feels like there’s a lot of pressure – like I want to film but I don’t feel like I can and I’m not feeling great.

“It was really reassuring to me to know that like so many of you were just hoping I was okay.”

Sugg said she had known “from day one” that the child would be a girl.