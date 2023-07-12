Margot Robbie: Barbie movie is celebration of real life Barbie – Greta Gerwig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Margot Robbie: Barbie movie is celebration of real life Barbie – Greta Gerwig

By Press Association
Margot Robbie: Barbie movie is celebration of real life Barbie – Greta Gerwig (Ian West/PA)
Margot Robbie: Barbie movie is celebration of real life Barbie – Greta Gerwig (Ian West/PA)

Margot Robbie says the highly anticipated Barbie movie is a celebration of “the real life Barbie” – director Greta Gerwig.

The Australian actress, who stars alongside Ryan Gosling as the titular character in the upcoming film, said Gerwig was “everything” and “can do anything”.

Based on the Mattel doll, the Barbie movie follows Robbie and Gosling’s Barbie and Ken as they leave Barbie Land and travel to the real world.

Gerwig has written the screenplay with her long-term partner Noah Baumbach, director of films such as Marriage Story and Frances Ha.

Barbie European premiere and photocall – London
For the London premiere on Wednesday Robbie mirrored the Enchanted Evening Barbie from 1960 in her choice of outfit (Ian West/PA)

A number of other actors and actresses, including Sex Education star Emma Mackey and Simu Liu, will play different types of Barbie and Ken.

Asked about how the movie would change the perception of Barbie, Robbie told the PA news agency: “I think that’s been changing and shifting over the years multiple times.

Barbie European premiere and photocall – London
The Australian actress stars alongside Ryan Gosling as the titular character in the upcoming film (Ian West/PA)

“I think sometimes Barbie has been ahead of the times, sometimes she’s been behind the times majorly.”

She added: “I think this movie is its own thing right now but it’s just supposed to celebrate the real life Barbie that is Greta Gerwig.

“She is everything and can do anything.”

For the London premiere on Wednesday Robbie mirrored the Enchanted Evening Barbie from 1960 in her choice of outfit.

Barbie European premiere and photocall – London
Barbie movie director Greta Gerwig (Ian West/PA)

The actress wore a pale pink gown with a corseted strapless top, floral detailing at the hip, a train and white opera gloves.

She was joined by Gosling and Ladybird and Little Women director Gerwig.

Asked about her penchant for strong female characters, she told PA: “It’s what I’m interested in – I like women.

“I mean I like men too but I’m very interested in women and how they construct their lives, intergenerationally and what they think is important.

Barbie European premiere and photocall – London
Margot Robbie (Ian West/PA)

“You inevitably end up making movies about things you like, and I like ladies.”

Gerwig added that men that were hesitant about going to see a “girlie” movie would be “pleasantly surprised”.

“Implicitly you say Barbie and people will think it’s girlie but the truth is there’s a lot in it for the men and the Kens,” she told PA.

“I think if they go they’ll find themselves pleasantly surprised.

Gosling also said that Barbie was a “very layered and complicated” film that was a “choose-your-own-adventure”.

Barbie European premiere and photocall – London
Sam Smith features on the Barbie movie soundtrack (Ian West/PA)

“I wouldn’t want to Kensplain the Barbie movie. I think it’s very layered and complicated and it’s so unexpected, and there’s so much in there,” he told PA.

“I had the experience of experiencing as Greta wanted me to… and I want other people to have that experience too.

“There’s so many interesting conversations going on in it – there’s also a lot of dancing, it’s really just a ‘choose-your-own-adventure’, but it’s loaded and I think it’s just so special.”

British stars Sam Smith and Dua Lipa are among the artists that feature on the movie’s soundtrack, alongside US heavyweights Billie Eilish and Haim.

Barbie arrives in UK cinemas on July 21.