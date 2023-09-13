YouTube stars Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes announce engagement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

YouTube stars Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes announce engagement

By Press Association
Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes are engaged (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes are engaged (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

YouTube stars Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes have announced their engagement after more than 10 years of dating.

Sugg, 33, and Deyes, 29, posted a joint video to their Instagram pages which shows the couple embracing before Sugg lifts her hand to show off a ring.

Internet star and author Sugg captioned the post with a simple white heart emoji and reposted the video to her story where she wrote: “Well this happened today…”

In the video, Sugg is seen wearing a fitted black dress which shows off her pregnancy.

In July, the star announced that she and Deyes are expecting a daughter, who is due in December.

Currently, the pair have one daughter together called Ottilie, who was born in 2021.

After posting news of their engagement, followers responded with their congratulations as did some celebrity friends.

Singer Talia Mar commented “omggg so happy for youuuuuu” whilst author Giovanna Fletcher wrote “so happy for you both!! Xxxx” alongside nine love heart emojis.

Fellow YouTube star Saffron Barker and West End actress Carrie Hope Fletcher also offered their congratulations.

Sugg and Deyes have been in a relationship since 2012 and Sugg first revealed they were dating in a blog post the following year.

The couple live in the Brighton area and often post videos to their YouTube channels showcasing their life.

In August, Sugg posted a video which showed a day in their life as she went for a baby scan.