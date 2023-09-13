Amy Winehouse’s original band mark singer’s 40th by visiting old Camden haunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amy Winehouse’s original band mark singer’s 40th by visiting old Camden haunt

By Press Association
Ade Omotayo, Dale Davis, Nathan Allen and Hawi Gondwe of The Amy Winehouse Band outside the Hawley Arms in London (Ian West/PA)

Amy Winehouse’s original band has marked the singer’s 40th birthday in a set of photos taken at an old haunt in Camden.

To observe the milestone, The Amy Winehouse band will also hold a live concert in the London borough in December.

The star, who sang some of the biggest hits of the 2000s, including Back To Black, Rehab, Valerie and Tears Dry On Their Own, would have celebrated her 40th birthday on Thursday September 14.

Amy Winehouse Band
Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning in her Camden home on July 23 2011 aged 27.

On Wednesday, The Amy Winehouse Band, comprised of Ade Omotayo, Dale Davis, Nathan Allen and Hawi Gondwe, gathered at the Hawley Arms in London on the eve of her 40th birthday.

The singer was known to frequent The Hawley Arms and a photo-realistic image of her appeared on one of the walls behind the pub in 2021, 10 years on from her death.

The musician was often photographed leaving the pub and in 2019 a mohair leopard-style pattern cardigan by Dolce and Gabbana that she had been pictured in near the pub was exhibited at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

Amy Winehouse Band
Band members sit inside the Hawley Arms (Ian West/PA)

On Wednesday, the band sat inside the pub, known for its autographed rock star hall of fame pictures, and also visited the Hawley Arms mural and the Amy Winehouse statue, in the Camden Stables Market.

The bronze sculpture was unveiled on September 14 2014 on the day that Winehouse would have turned 31.

The Amy Winehouse Band will perform a special show in memory of Winehouse at KOKO in Camden on Friday December 22.

Tickets go on pre-sale at 10am on Thursday September 14 and general sale the following day.

The Amy Winehouse band is led by Winehouse’s long-term musical director and bass player Davis who is also a music consultant on the upcoming biopic Back To Black.

Amy Winehouse Band
Band members visit the Amy Winehouse statue (Ian West/PA)

Actress Marisa Abela is set to play Winehouse in the film which is being directed by Nowhere Boy and Fifty Shades Of Grey’s Sam Taylor-Johnson.

In 2022 and 2023, The Amy Winehouse Band toured their show Forever Amy all over Europe, fronted by vocalist Bronte Shande.

In August, a book of Winehouse’s journal entries, including a foreword from her mother Janis and father Mitch, was published posthumously, titled Amy Winehouse: In Her Words.