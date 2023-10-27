Only Fools And Horses The Musical to tour UK in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Only Fools And Horses The Musical to tour UK in 2024

By Press Association
Paul Whitehouse (Only Fools And Horses The Musical/PA)
Paul Whitehouse (Only Fools And Horses The Musical/PA)

Only Fools And Horses The Musical is to hit the road next year for a tour around the UK and Ireland.

The show ended its West End run earlier this year after four years and more than 1,000 performances at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

The hit stage version of the classic BBC sitcom was adapted by actor and writer Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan, son of original series writer John Sullivan, to fulfil his father’s wishes for a theatre production.

It featured elements from the whole series and took five years to complete, as well as having an original score including contributions from the late Chas Hodges.

Whitehouse, who also starred as Grandad in the West End show, said: “Following four amazing years in the West End, I’m thrilled we are announcing today that Only Fools And Horses The Musical is going on tour.

“I’ve long been asked by many fans when this might happen, so I’m delighted to confirm that the show will be coming to a theatre near you from September next year.

“All of the characters we know and love from the Only Fools television series will be live on stage, as we take Peckham on the road. Bonnet de douche.”

The touring production will be led by the original West End director Caroline Jay Ranger and casting is due to be announced in early 2024.

It will kick off in Bromley in September 2024 before travelling to more than 30 towns and cities across the country, including York, Glasgow, Manchester and London.

The run will end with shows at Belfast’s Grand Opera House in June 2025 before closing on July 5 at Dublin’s Bord Gais Energy Theatre.

The show follows Del Boy trying to find his soulmate, his brother Rodney tying the knot with Cassandra, and Boycie and Marlene giving parenthood one final shot.

It is described as a “feel-good family celebration of traditional working-class London life in 1989 and the aspirations we all share”.

The original series, written by John Sullivan, first aired on the BBC in 1981.

It featured the colourful escapades of market trader Del Boy, played by Sir David Jason, and his less streetwise younger brother Rodney Trotter, played by Nicholas Lyndhurst, as they went through the highs and lows of life trying to become rich.