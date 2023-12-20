Jess Glynne and Alex Scott among stars on Sports Personality red carpet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Jess Glynne and Alex Scott among stars on Sports Personality red carpet

By Press Association
Pop star Jess Glynne and former Lioness Alex Scott, who are rumoured to be dating, were among the famous faces on the red carpet at the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year awards ceremony (David Davies/PA)
Pop star Jess Glynne and former Lioness Alex Scott were among the famous faces on the red carpet at the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year awards ceremony.

The duo, who are reported to have been dating for several months, arrived separately at the event at MediaCity UK in Salford.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 – Salford
Jess Glynne arrives for the 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards (David Davies/PA)

Chart-topper Glynne, best known for hits such as I’ll Be There and Hold My Hand, sported a daring black trouser suit, with nothing underneath the plunging jacket.

The wide-legged trousers, which featured a split up to the knee, were teamed with black platform boots.

Ex-footballer Scott, who is now a successful broadcaster, wore a floor-length red dress with a panel cut out on the chest and a high split up the front.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 – Salford
Alex Scott was one of the hosts of the ceremony (David Davies/PA)

Scott hosted the ceremony with Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and Clare Balding.

The main award of the night was presented to England goalkeeper Mary Earps by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

The 30-year-old Manchester United star was a key part of the Lionesses side which reached the Women’s World Cup final in the summer and won Fifa’s Golden Glove award for the best goalkeeper at the tournament.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 – Salford
Mary Earps celebrates being named BBC Sports Personality of the Year (David Davies/PA)

Earps wore a dramatic black dress with a lace top and panels cut out on her waist.

Former Lioness Jill Scott also made a fashion statement on the red carpet, sporting pale blue trousers and a bejewelled top with pale blue feathery cuffs, teamed with a turquoise bag.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 – Salford
Jill Scott arrives for the 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards (David Davies/PA)

Elsewhere, England and Arsenal defender Leah Williamson opted for a pinstripe suit with black tie for the red carpet.

She teamed the double-breasted jacket and trousers with a white shirt and white boots.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 – Salford
Leah Williamson wore a pinstripe suit (Martin Rickett/PA)

Earps’ success on Tuesday night made her the third consecutive female winner of the award, after her England teammate Beth Mead won last year and US Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu took the title in 2021.

Wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett, jockey Frankie Dettori and golf star Rory McIlroy were the three other sports luminaries who made it on to the shortlist for the prestigious prize.