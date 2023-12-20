Special guests announced for BBC New Year’s Eve show with Rick Astley

Texas singer Sharleen Spiteri, TV and radio broadcaster Rylan Clark and the House Gospel Choir will help bring in the New Year on BBC One with host Rick Astley.

Never Gonna Give You Up singer Astley, 57, will present the show titled New Year’s Eve Rocks from the Roundhouse in Camden, London, and will perform some of his hit songs, as well as a selection of the nation’s beloved classics.

He will be joined by Scottish frontwoman Spiteri, who formed rock band Texas in 1986 in Glasgow, and This Morning and BBC Radio 2 star Clark, who found fame on The X Factor in 2012.

Rylan Clark will join Rick Astley for the New Year’s Eve show (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, London-based vocal group House Gospel Choir, which debuted at the Glastonbury festival in 2014, will also feature.

Astley, who opened Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage on Saturday this year, will appear to host the BBC One New Year’s Eve show from 11.30pm on December 31, with the party continuing after the fireworks at 12.10am.

The British singer previously described presenting the show as an “honour”, before adding: “It’s always been part of my New Year’s ritual to watch the show and take in the amazing fireworks, so to be part of it this year is fantastic.

“Here’s to a great night.”