Lucy Fallon: Best decision to return to Coronation Street after having baby

Soap star Lucy Fallon has said it was the “best decision” she has made to return to Coronation Street after welcoming her first child.

The actress, 28, shares son Sonny with her footballer partner Ryan Ledson.

She won acclaim for her performance as Bethany Platt but left the soap in 2020 when her character moved to London.

Lucy Fallon when she was pregnant with Sonny (Yui Mok/PA)

She will return to the cobbles in the new year, after almost four years away, and told ITV’s Lorraine: “[It was] the best decision I’ve ever made, going back.

“It’s just the best place to work and some of my best friends work on that show, so I’m just so happy.”

However, she admitted it was nerve-wracking, adding: “It was like the first day back at school.

“I’d had nearly four years away from the show and then going back, I was like, ‘Am I going to know my lines?’ Are people going to remember who I am when I walk into the building? Will people be like, ‘Who is this girl?’

“I was super nervous, but after a few days it was like I’d never been away.”

Talking about her little boy Sonny, Fallon said: “He’s just gorgeous. He’s nearly one now, I can’t believe it.

“It’s so nice, we have a lovely set-up, me, Ryan and Sonny. We’re a good little team.”

Discussing juggling motherhood with her return to work, she said: “It’s been really nice but it’s a huge juggle, trying to figure out where he’s going to be when I have work at 7am and Ryan’s got to go to football.

“So it is a juggle, but it’s kind of nice because I’ve got a little bit of my old self back, which I think sometimes you can lose when you have a baby.”