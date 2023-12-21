Lucy Fallon: Best decision to return to Coronation Street after having baby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Lucy Fallon: Best decision to return to Coronation Street after having baby

By Press Association
Lucy Fallon will return to Coronation Street in 2024 (Ian West/PA)
Soap star Lucy Fallon has said it was the “best decision” she has made to return to Coronation Street after welcoming her first child.

The actress, 28, shares son Sonny with her footballer partner Ryan Ledson.

She won acclaim for her performance as Bethany Platt but left the soap in 2020 when her character moved to London.

Lucy Fallon when she was pregnant with Sonny (Yui Mok/PA)

She will return to the cobbles in the new year, after almost four years away, and told ITV’s Lorraine: “[It was] the best decision I’ve ever made, going back.

“It’s just the best place to work and some of my best friends work on that show, so I’m just so happy.”

However, she admitted it was nerve-wracking, adding: “It was like the first day back at school.

“I’d had nearly four years away from the show and then going back, I was like, ‘Am I going to know my lines?’ Are people going to remember who I am when I walk into the building? Will people be like, ‘Who is this girl?’

“I was super nervous, but after a few days it was like I’d never been away.”

Talking about her little boy Sonny, Fallon said: “He’s just gorgeous. He’s nearly one now, I can’t believe it.

“It’s so nice, we have a lovely set-up, me, Ryan and Sonny. We’re a good little team.”

Discussing juggling motherhood with her return to work, she said: “It’s been really nice but it’s a huge juggle, trying to figure out where he’s going to be when I have work at 7am and Ryan’s got to go to football.

“So it is a juggle, but it’s kind of nice because I’ve got a little bit of my old self back, which I think sometimes you can lose when you have a baby.”