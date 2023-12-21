Adam Driver reveals he welcomed second child eight months ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Adam Driver reveals he welcomed second child eight months ago

By Press Association
Adam Driver welcomed a baby girl earlier this year (Ian West/PA)
Adam Driver welcomed a baby girl earlier this year (Ian West/PA)

Adam Driver has said he is “trying to enjoy” the early stages of parenthood more the second time round as he revealed he welcomed a baby girl earlier this year.

Appearing on US chat show Live With Kelly & Mark, the House Of Gucci star said his wife Joanne Tucker gave birth to their daughter eight months ago.

The couple, who married in 2013, already share a six-year-old son.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Joanne Tucker and Adam Driver (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Discussing how life has been with a newborn, Driver said: “I have an older son who is six and so she, now she’s eight months and you kind of forget how much babies kinda suck.”

Asked if he was getting any sleep at this stage, the actor admitted “not a lot” but that he is reminding himself to “enjoy it more” this time round.

He added: “The first time, it went too fast and I was so anxious for him to kind of develop so he could communicate and tell me what was wrong.

“And now I’m more patient with her. I’m trying to enjoy it more.”

Driver also joked that his daughter “likes him more” which has made things easier.

Logan Lucky UK Premiere – London
Adam Driver played Kylo Ren in the three most recent Star Wars films (Ian West/PA)

“When I was with my son he didn’t want anything to do with me for the first three years,” he added.

Driver has starred in a host of blockbusters including playing Kylo Ren in the three most recent Star Wars films.

He was also was nominated for an Oscar for for his work in BlacKkKlansman and Marriage Story.

His latest project sees him star as Enzo Ferrari in a biopic about the Italian automobile magnate.