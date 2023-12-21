WWE star Hulk Hogan gets baptised, hailing it ‘greatest day of my life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WWE star Hulk Hogan gets baptised, hailing it ‘greatest day of my life’

By Press Association
Hulk Hogan described his baptism as ‘the greatest day of my life’ (Anthony Harvey/PA)
Hulk Hogan described his baptism as ‘the greatest day of my life’ (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Former WWE star Hulk Hogan has revealed he got baptised, describing it as the “greatest day of my life”.

The retired professional US wrestler, 70, announced the news by posting a video on Instagram of him being dunked into a small tank of water at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida.

Dressed in a white fitted T-shirt, matching bandana and silver cross necklace, Hogan could be seen smiling as he emerged from the water and hugged the man who assisted him.

In another clip, Hogan could be seen assisting with the baptism of his wife Sky Daily Hogan, who he married in September.

He also shared a photo of him with his head bowed in what appeared to be a prayer with his family.

Alongside the post, he wrote: “Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life.

“No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!”

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, was the most popular wrestler of the 1980s, becoming famous around the world for his long-running WWE career.

He is also well known as a TV personality, playing himself in shows such as The Goldbergs and American Dad, and appearing in films such as Mr Nanny, No Holds Barred and Rocky III.

In February 2022, he confirmed he had divorced from his second wife Jennifer McDaniel after 11 years of marriage.

Hogan was previously married to first wife Linda Hogan from 1983 to 2009.

The former couple share two children, Brooke, 35, and Nick, 33.

In September he confirmed he had married Sky Daily by sharing a video to social media of their intimate wedding ceremony.