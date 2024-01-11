Mark Ruffalo reveals he told Poor Things director he was ‘not right’ for film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Ruffalo reveals he told Poor Things director he was ‘not right’ for film

By Press Association
The American actor said he tried to talk Yorgos Lanthimos out of casting him (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mark Ruffalo has said he was “scared” to star in Poor Things and told director Yorgos Lanthimos he did not think he was “the right person” for the film.

The 56-year-old American actor plays ladies’ man Duncan Wedderburn in the dark comic fantasy, which also stars Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe and is released in UK cinemas on Friday.

Ruffalo spoke about the film during The Hollywood Reporter’s actors roundtable, alongside Andrew Scott and Robert Downey Jr, who also discussed the most recent films they had starred in.

Speaking about an interaction he had with director Lanthimos, Ruffalo said: “I was like, ‘Yorgos, I don’t think I’m the right person for this’.

“I tried to talk him out of it and he just laughed at me.”

Speaking about why he decided to star in the film, he added: “In the movie business, it is starting to feel like you’re a little bit in a box sometimes.

“But I had never played anything like that either.

“And I was scared. I mean, I saw his movies and I was in awe of them.

“So I was really scared. And he just laughed at me.”

Mark Ruffalo, left to right, Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe attend the UK gala screening of Poor Things in London
Mark Ruffalo, left to right, Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe star in the dark comic fantasy Poor Things (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He added: “It was such a great turn, and I get to do so much fun stuff in it and break all the perceptions of me, or what people want from me.”

Poor Things, co-produced by Ireland, the UK and the US, recently won an award at the Golden Globes for best motion picture musical or comedy and is nominated for a slew of other awards.

During the roundtable, Ruffalo also spoke about what it was like to act and direct following the death of his brother in 2008.

He said: “He passed away just before I was going to direct a film that I’d been working on for a long time.

“And during the course of it I was like, I don’t know if I want to go back to acting.

“I kind of feel much more comfortable here in this place.

Yorgos Lanthimos at the gala for Poor Things during the BFI London Film Festival
Ruffalo said he was ‘in awe’ of movies made by Yorgos Lanthimos, pictured (Ian West/PA)

“Just the swath of creativity that opens up to you as a director, you’re working with all the department heads, you’re working with music, you’re working with movement, you’re working with the camera.

“It just feels like a feast of creativity.

“I got a great part. The kind of part in a movie that I wanted to do, and I was like, this is gonna be my last acting gig.

“And it was The Kids Are All Right. And I was just like, f*** it, I’m gonna do whatever I want here.

“There’s no rules anymore. I don’t have to be anybody for anybody else.

“And I just kind of did what I wanted with it. And it was really freeing.”

Also in the actors roundtable, Irish actor Scott spoke about what it was like to star in Andrew Haigh-directed film All Of Us Strangers, alongside Paul Mescal, while Downey Jr discussed his role in Christopher Nolan epic Oppenheimer.