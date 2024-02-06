Juliette Binoche: I worry about my freedom – being too famous is hell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Juliette Binoche: I worry about my freedom – being too famous is hell

By Press Association
Juliette Binoche has said she worries about her freedom (Doug Peters/PA)
Juliette Binoche has said she worries about her freedom (Doug Peters/PA)

French actress Juliette Binoche has said she worries about her freedom as if she were to become “too famous” it would be “hell”.

The TV and film star, 59, known for playing Vianne in the romance comedy Chocolat (2000), plays famous fashion designer Coco Chanel in new 10-part drama series The New Look and spoke about whether she enjoys being recognised for her roles.

Speaking to the Radio Times, she said: “It depends on the moment.

“It can be a burden. It’s not always the kind of attention you want.

“I go to the market every Sunday and people recognise me, but so what?

“If they want to see my face without make-up, they can have it.

“I’ve been in films wearing no make-up. When I do theatre, people forget about me for a while.”

“I do worry about The New Look being watched in people’s houses,” she added.

Scott-Thomas, Fiennes, Binoche
Kristin Scott-Thomas, Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche at the premiere of The English Patient (Fiona Hanson/PA)

“I worry about my freedom. When you’re too famous it’s hell – you cannot go out and live your life.

“You become a prisoner.

“But if someone wants a photo with me, I’m not going to overthink it because, after all, I chose to be an actor.

“If it makes them happy, it makes me happy.”

Speaking about her role on the new Apple TV+ series, she added: “I discussed the story in depth with (the show creator) Todd A Kessler and the scriptwriters because there are so many contrary things to say about Chanel.

Radio Times
Radio Times – The New Look (Radio Times)

“Some people condemn her as the worst person in the world and others say she worked for the resistance.

“It’s very hard to have a black-and-white opinion.”

Binoche said Chanel was a known Nazi collaborator, and added that her life was “a long, difficult story”.

The actress has starred in films including Wuthering Heights (1992), The English Patient (1996), Godzilla (2014) and The Taste Of Things (2023).