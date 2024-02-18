Richard E Grant runs through the Ritz hallway and asks if he will ‘ever grow up’

Saltburn actor Richard E Grant asked whether he will “ever grow up” after he filmed himself running through the Ritz to his large suite ahead of his appearance at the Baftas.

The actor, who plays Sir James Catton in the film Saltburn, which is nominated for Outstanding British Film at the Baftas, shouted “bombs away” as he jumped onto his hotel room bed.

Grant posted a video of himself on X, formerly Twitter, smiling and laughing whilst running through a hallway before reaching his hotel room, sharing a clip of where he will be staying for the night.

In the video, he said: “I don’t think you’re supposed to run in the Ritz, but they’re very generously putting up me for the night in a suite.”

Grant proceeds to pan the camera to show two cream tub chairs and a lamp and said: “Into this living room first. Yeah, baby!”

With a large grin on his face, the 66-year-old actor runs away from his living area before jumping, back first, onto his bed.

“Now, my favourite. Bombs away onto the bed,” he said.

The actor pauses briefly to appreciate the moment and joked whether he will ever “grow up”.

“I do wonder whether I will ever grow up and not just take any of this for granted,” he said.

“Up, up and away, baby.”

Richard E Grant attended the Bafta red carpet where his film, Saltburn, is nominated for the Outstanding British Film award (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Saltburn actor attended the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London donning a black tuxedo and black bow tie.

He told PA that “a number of grandmothers” had written to complain about the film, which contains explicit and sexual imagery.

The Prince of Wales, who is president of Bafta, will be attending the event – his first high-profile royal engagement since his wife’s operation.

At the prestigious film event last year, William was accompanied by the Princess of Wales, who will not be attending this time as she continues her recovery.

The Bafta film awards is hosted by Scottish actor David Tennant and will feature performances by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Hannah Waddingham.

The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm.