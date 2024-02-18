Veteran filmmaker Ken Loach poses at Baftas with sign calling for Gaza ceasefire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Veteran filmmaker Ken Loach poses at Baftas with sign calling for Gaza ceasefire

By Press Association
Claire Rodgerson, Ken Loach, Paul Laverty, Rebecca O’Brien and Dave Turner attend the Bafta Film Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Picture date: Sunday February 18, 2024.
Claire Rodgerson, Ken Loach, Paul Laverty, Rebecca O'Brien and Dave Turner attend the Bafta Film Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Picture date: Sunday February 18, 2024.

Veteran filmmaker Ken Loach and his long-standing screenwriter Paul Laverty have posed at the Baftas with a sign calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The 87-year-old was attending the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall when he made the gesture while posing for photographers.

British Academy Film Awards 2024
Ken Loach attends the Bafta Film Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall (Ian West/PA)

As well as Laverty, who scripted Loach’s The Old Oak – which was nominated in the Outstanding British Film category, the director was accompanied by the film’s stars Claire Rodgerson and Dave Turner, and producer Rebecca O’Brien.

Posting the photograph on X, the Stop The War Coalition stated: “Ken Loach, Paul Laverty and co had a message for the #BAFTAs this evening: #CeasefireNow!”

Loach’s Sixteen Films also reposted the image and stated: “Ceasefire now”

The Old Oak tells the story of a struggling pub landlord in a former mining community in County Durham where tensions rise after Syrian refugees are housed there.

Although the film did not win, Loach was praised by Samantha Morton in her acceptance speech for her Bafta Fellowship award.

She said: “When I first saw Ken Loach’s Kes on a huge telly that was wheeled into my classroom I was forever changed.

“Seeing poverty and people like me on the screen, I recognised myself – representation matters.”