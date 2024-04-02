Dakota Fanning says becoming a mother is more important than acting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Dakota Fanning says becoming a mother is more important than acting

By Press Association
Dakota Fanning said that she does not know when she will have children (Ian West/PA)
Dakota Fanning said that she does not know when she will have children (Ian West/PA)

Hollywood star Dakota Fanning feels becoming a mother is “more important to me than anything” and is unsure of how much she would like to continue acting when she has children.

The American actress, 30, is known for the Twilight Saga film series and period drama Effie Gray, after her success as a child in 2001’s I Am Sam.

Speaking to Net-A-Porter’s digital title, Porter magazine, Fanning said: “Being an actor is a huge part of my identity. I don’t really know who I would be without it.

“But I also have a desire to set up my life and career so that I always have a choice.

Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning has spoken about having children (Ian West/PA)

“Having kids is probably more important to me than anything, even being an actor. If somebody said I had to choose, I would choose having kids. I’m one of those people who has always felt that pull.”

She could not say “how much I’ll want to work” after having children but said she will take “advantage of the adventures now”.

Fanning said: “I’m trying to push myself to keep saying yes to things that make me uncomfortable, to keep going to places for long periods of time that maybe I’m scared to do because, God willing, one day it won’t be as easy.”

She also talked about how she does not “want to be a person who is so consumed with my professional life that I miss all the other stuff”.

Fanning thinks any film project with her and her sister Elle Fanning, known for Hulu series The Great and Maleficent, will need vetting.

She said: “We’re very ceremonial about firsts in our family. Elle and me together in a movie – we will think about it and talk about it until we decide the right thing, because you can’t get it back.”

In I Am Sam, Elle played a younger version of Fanning’s character, for which the later became the youngest person to be nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Fanning will soon be seen in Netflix series Ripley, based on US novelist Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling novel The Talented Mr Ripley.

To see the full feature with Dakota Fanning go to Porter’s website net-a-porter.com.