Joe Wicks welcomes fourth child with wife Rosie

Fitness expert Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie have welcomed their fourth child.

The 38-year-old – known as The Body Coach – and his wife already share daughters Indigo and Leni and a son called Marley.

On Monday, Wicks shared a photo to Instagram of him holding his baby boy and wrote: “Today at 9.30am we welcomed our 4th baby into the world.

“A little boy weighing 7lbs 13oz.

“Rosie gave birth at home.

“The NHS midwives from St Peter’s hospital were amazing.

“Rosie and the baby are both doing well and getting some rest.”

A number of famous faces, including Loose Women’s Ruth Langsford and presenter Rochelle Humes, offered their congratulations in the comments.

Wicks, who helped get the nation fit during the pandemic, announced his wife was expecting in a social media post in January.

The couple’s eldest daughter, Indigo, was born in 2018 while their son Marley was born three weeks early in 2019 and their youngest daughter Leni arrived in 2022.

The couple tied the knot in 2019.

The fitness enthusiast became a household name during the pandemic after posting daily YouTube videos of PE lessons for families to take part in.

In 2020, he claimed a Guinness World Record after one of his online fitness classes was watched by nearly a million people.

His workouts also raised £580,000 for the NHS and he was made an MBE for his charity efforts and helping children keep active and mentally fit.

In 2022, he opened up about his “chaotic” early years in the BBC documentary Joe Wicks: Facing My Childhood, which explored his experiences growing up in a household with addiction and mental illness.